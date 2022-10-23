Activist rubbishes statutory rape conviction for 16yr old who raped 3yr old

"A three-year-old can never ever give consent," stressed gender rights activist Lisa Vetten.

JOHANNESBURG - Gender rights activist Lisa Vetten has rubbished a statutory rape conviction for a then 16-year-old who raped a three-year-old girl in 2014.

The Mothibistad Regional Court in the Northern Cape sentenced Tumelo Lekgare - now 24 years old to 10 years in prison.

He has been declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name has been added to the Sexual Offenders Register.

Vetten says the conviction is nonsensical.

"Statutory rape is a category of crime you use only in situations where you have somebody in the age of consent between 12 and 15. A three-year-old can never ever give consent".

According to Section 15 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007, a person who commits an act of sexual violation with a child who is 12 years of age or older but under the age of 16 years, despite the consent of the child to have the sexual act, is guilty of statutory rape.