3 records K.O's smash hit SETE has broken since its release

SETE has reached a whopping 10 million views on YouTube in just a month, and has joined “Jerusalema” as the only South African song in Spotify history to receive at least over 300K streams per week in a period of six weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - If you haven't heard of or about SETE, well let's set you up with some ground-breaking stats of the smash single by K.O - featuring talent of Amapiano's Young Stunna, and hip hop’s Blxckie.

The hit song is from the muso's recently-released album - SR3.

1) SETE has reached a whopping 10 million views on YouTube, in just a month. Caracara - another one of K.O's hits, featuring KidX stands at about six million views.

"Don't ever give up on your dreams," said the star on social media, responding to this feat.

Another Milestone, @MrCashtime ‘SETE’ music video is on 10 Million view. pic.twitter.com/KpD1lqKyTd ' Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) October 21, 2022

2) It held the number one spot on Radiomonitor airplay charts for at least seven weeks.

Further, according to Chart Base Africa, SETE has now spent 64 days atop the South African Top Songs Spotify charts. It has never left the chart since its release in August 2022.

The song has also joined _Jerusalema _as the only South African song in Spotify history to receive at least over 300K streams per week in a period of six weeks.

@MrCashtime's SETE has now spend 64 days atop the South African Top Songs Spotify charts. It has never left the chart since its release in August 2022. ' Chart Base Africa (@ChartBaseAfrica) October 23, 2022

"SETE" joins "Jerusalem" as the only South African song in Spofity history to receive at least over 300K stream per week in last six weeks. ' Chart Base Africa (@ChartBaseAfrica) October 13, 2022

3) Speaking of its release, it was certified platinum a mere 16 days after its August release.

"If that's not goated, then what is," said one of the K.O's fans.

#SETE PLATINUM IN 16 DAYS

4 Mill views on YouTube in 2 weeks

#1 on all platforms@YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @blxckie___ delivering your plaques personally soon bo ndade pic.twitter.com/cPruEpJfAZ ' K.O (@MrCashtime) September 21, 2022

And the song's phenomenal success is not just in SA.

If you haven't heard the song, or seen the visuals, here it is below for your viewing pleasure: