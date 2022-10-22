Zuma compares contempt of court arrest to ‘old Apartheid days’

Zuma was speaking at a media briefing organised by his foundation in Sandton on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president, Jacob Zuma said he was arrested for daring to challenge what he's described as commercial interests with an intension to profit from poor people.

He added that the Constitutional Court does not have the power to send people to direct imprisonment.

The former statesman recently completed a fifteen month sentence handed to him by the Apex Court after he was found him guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma continuously snubbed the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, which was uncovering serious corruption in government and its institutions.

His associates, the Gupta family, were implicated by many witnesses during testimony at the commission.

A defiant Zuma argued, however, that he was wrongly arrested.

“This is something to be frowned upon by all of us peace loving citizens and mainly the patriots but, of course, being myself, this action made me to remember the old Apartheid days where people were arrested and kept in prison without a trial.”