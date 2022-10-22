US woman sues L’Oréal after contracting uterine cancer

Jenny Mitchell says she had used the products for more than two decades, then was struck with uterine cancer that forced her to undergo a full hysterectomy.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman in the United States (US) who contracted uterine cancer after using chemical hair straightening products sold by L’Oréal USA sued the company.

Jenny Mitchell says she had used the products for more than two decades, then was struck with uterine cancer that forced her to undergo a full hysterectomy.

The suit comes just days after the publication of a study establishing a link between usage of chemical hair straightening products and uterine cancer.

The study found that women who used the products more than four times a year were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than those who didn't use the products.

Friday's civil lawsuit sought damages from the US branch of L’Oréal, but L’Oréal did not offer an immediate response to the suit.