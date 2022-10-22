Student organisation welcomes criminal charges laid against Theuns du Toit

Theuns du Toit was captured on video, urinating on the personal belongings of fellow student, Babalo Ndwayana

CAPE TOWN - Student organisations have welcomes the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to charge Theuns du Toit for an incident where he urinated on another student's belongings.

The former Stellenbosch University student was expelled in May after a video of him urinating on Babalo Ndwayana's desk surfaced on social media.



The South African Union of Students says the incident was not just an attack on the student, but an attack on black people as a whole.

The university was recently embroiled in another scandal where a student, who was said to be intoxicated at the time, urinated on a roommate's chair.

The union's Asive Dlanjwa says it hopes du Toit will receive a harsh penalty.

"We welcome this decision and we hope that it'll send a message to other racist bigots across the country at former white institutions, to understand that those institutions belong to all students and all South Africans alike, says Dlanjwa.