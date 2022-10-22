Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Mosenke bemoans ‘factionalised’ SA media

Moneke said certain news publications in the country had predictable heroes and villains.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke bemoaned what he called a "factionalised" nature in South African media.

Moseneke was speaking at the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) fundraising dinner on Friday night, where he delivered the keynote address

Moseneke urged journalists to continue to investigate, research and expose matters of corruption that continue to cripple the country.

Since his retirement from the bench in 2016, Moseneke said he spent a lot of time consuming news and was shocked by the poor state of governance in all sectors of the country.

He said with the growing political instability in the country, the media has a huge role to play in truthfully educating citizens, so they would be able to make informed decisions.

“We can’t afford to have a discredited space. We need the fourth estate. As for the judiciary of our land, it's role has by and large been beneficial to our democracy."