" Power trips adding to Rand Water challenges " : Rand Water CEO

It has been at least two weeks since stage 2 water restrictions were implemented and residents are still having to queue for water

JOHANNESBURG: Water utility, Rand Water says despite being exempt from load shedding by ailing power utility, Eskom, it is grappling with electrical trips that affect supply.

The utility recently implemented water restrictions in parts of the country following a rise in water consumption.

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai gave an update on water supply challenges on Friday.

It has been at least two weeks since stage 2 water restrictions were implemented, and residents are still having to queue in front of water tankers, while announcements that reservoir levels are critically low, continue rolling in.

Mosai says their challenges include the continuing trips.

"So although we are exempted, we are experiencing a lot of trips. So, our trip it means we have to take 1000 mega litres of water a day and devide it by 24 hours, that will give you the volume of water that we lose a day in the meantime. We are a 24/7/365 business, we don't close, we pump water all the time. So, if we have a power trip, that lasts for a period of time, it does affect. We have been experiencing a lot of these in our purification works.