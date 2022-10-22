Mbeki says individuals involved in SARS state capture committed treason

Mbeki spoke at the Strategic Dialogue Group, where he highlighted the shortfalls of the ANC, both in policy and leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president, Thabo Mbeki said those involved in state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) committed treason.

Mbeki spoke at the Strategic Dialogue Group on Saturday, where he highlighted the shortfalls of the African National Congress (ANC), both in policy and leadership.

The former Head of State questioned the calibre of leaders that would emerge from the ANC's upcoming elective conference.

He said members of the party were getting involved in operations to destroy SARS, while others are not aware of bills passed in Parliament.

The first part of the Zondo Commission report revealed that the tax collector was intentionally dismantled during state capture.

Mbeki said the undue interference at the entity has a direct impact on the country.

“You destroy Sars, you destroy this democratic republic, and these treasonable acts are spelt out in in detail in the Nugent report and the Zondo report and, again, the persons responsible [are identified] by name.”