Isimangaliso Wetlands Park confirms another hippo attack

DURBAN: Authorities at the Isimangaliso Wetlands Park in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed yet another hippo attack at the facility.

A 50-year-old woman was attacked and sustained injuries following an incident at the eastern shore of Saint Lucia Lake.

Authorities say preliminary reports indicate that three people, including the victim, went into an unprotected wetland. The area is said to have clear warnings declaring it a wild life habitat for crocodiles and hippos.

It is alleged that the three were planning on going for a swim at the lake where the hippo attack took place.

Isimangaliso Wetlands Park Spokesperson, Bheki Manzini confirmed the attack.

" A hippo which was grazing in the bush, attacked her and left her with severe injures on the left leg and she is currently receiving medical attention at a private hospital in Durban "

In June this year, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a hippo after she trespassed into the western shore of the park.