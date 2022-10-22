IFP demands plans from KZN MEC on load shedding disruptions during exams

There were growing concerns on how the rolling power cuts and water disruptions would affect the exams, which would begin next week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal called on the province's education MEC, Mbali Frazer, to provide a detailed plan to prevent the disruption of matric exams by load shedding.

There were growing concerns on how the rolling power cuts and water disruptions would affect the upcoming exams, expected to begin next week.

The party says it would not only be the matriculants who would be impacted, but all learners as the exam season approaches.

The IFP's Thembeni Mthethwa said the education department needs to provide a clear plan on how schools will function with load shedding.

“The MEC must give parents assurance that exams are not going to be disturbed, especially when we have subject [a] like technology or [a] subject like computer, and other subjects.”