Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson joins race to replace Liz Truss

Johnson cut short a Caribbean trip to join the race to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss with allies telling British media he was "up for it".

His conservative leadership rival, Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold of one hundred supporters to contest the UK's top job.

Johnson handed over power in early September - just two months after announcing his resignation following a Tory revolt over a slew of scandals.