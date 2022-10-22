Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas disparages Electoral Amendment Bill

Describing it as constitutionally flawed, he said it had clear deficiencies.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Mcebisi Jonas rubbished the Electoral Amendment Bill which was passed in the National Assembly (NA) this week.

Jonas argued that a fundamental rethink of the electoral system was required.

During his address at an event organised by the foundation of former president Kgalema Motlanthe in Drakensberg, he said the current system created a crisis of political accountability.

He said he could not see how elected representatives would change how they relate to their respective political parties.

Jonas said any agenda for change must incorporate mass mobilisation and an intensified involvement of civil society organisations.

“We cannot continue to hold our noses when we vote, or worse not vote at all. We must think seriously about political agency. Around the world people are crying out for a new political order that is responsive to the current conditions. Why should we be any different? Besides, loyalty should be earned.