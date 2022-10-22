Footage shows armed men kidnapping woman in her Cape Town family store
Paula Luckhoff | CCTV footage shows a woman being kidnapped at Blue Bottle Liquor in Bellville, in the presence of other shoppers.
Footage has emerged of the latest in a spate of kidnappings in Cape Town.
The CCTV video shows a woman being kidnapped at gunpoint in a Bellville liquor store on Wednesday morning.
It is reported that the victim is the wife of the store manager.
At least two men appear to be involved in the kidnapping - one pushes what looks like a firearm into the woman's back and another helps the gunman walk her out of the store.
A number of people were present in the shop at the time and one can be seen making a call as the woman is held up.
Chinese national kidnapped in Bellville, Cape Town.
Police are investigating the incident.
“Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm” the SAPS told the media.
“They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises, where after they fled the scene in a VW Polo."
No arrests have been made yet.
