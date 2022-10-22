DR ALLAN BOESAK: A tale of two regimes: PW Botha and Cyril Ramaphosa

Last week, at a media conference in Upington, I said that it was never clearer to me how little difference there is between the PW Botha regime and that of Mr Cyril Ramaphosa. Many, in the media and on social media expressed outrage or shock. How could I say that there is no difference between South Africa today, and apartheid South Africa? That is not what I said and it is a lazy, politically-inspired generalisation. For my generation, which is also that of the president, “the apartheid regime” will always be most closely connected to the name of PW Botha. He was the one in charge when our generation fought the struggle – not Strijdom, Verwoerd, or Vorster.



If one thinks about it, the similarities between the old apartheid regime, most pertinently represented by P W Botha, and the Ramaphosa regime are quite startling, but the most distressing experience I had last Tuesday morning at the Upington Correctional Centre, is the main reason that made me draw the analogy. I happened to be in Upington that weekend, at the invitation of some schools and churches. When the Minister invited me to accompany her, I gladly agreed.

When it became clear that Minister Sisulu would not be allowed entry into the prison, despite having made the arrangements for the necessary permission, I requested entry as a minister of the Gospel and a pastor in order that I, as is my duty and the call of the Gospel, might have the opportunity to pray for Mr Block. I was expressly denied. I found that deeply distressing. The last time the church was prohibited to pray for those in prison was in the 1980s, under the rule of P W Botha. I think that is not only unconstitutional, it is a deliberate effort to curtail and control the work of the Church of Jesus Christ, for political gain. It is the State overriding the Word of God. It is a direct challenge to the authority of God and the most fundamental belief of the church, namely that Jesus Christ alone is Lord. There is no other authority on earth above His, and the church’s greatest obedience and highest loyalty are owed to Him. Because of this belief, the church has fiercely resisted the apartheid regime and will do so again, whenever and wherever this challenge arises. In 1979, in an open letter to Justice Minister Alwyn Schlebusch, I told the apartheid regime so. So, standing outside those closed gates, I prayed anyway. But there are some other similarities that should be a cause for deep concern for all South Africans.