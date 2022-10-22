DNA backlog in policing grows by 70,000 since 2021

The Authority of the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board (DNA Boarrd) was grilled by members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee (PPC) on police to answer questions about its contradictory statistics.

JOHANNESBURG - The DNA backlog at the country’s crime labs grew by 70,000 cases since June 2021.

PPC chairperson Tina Joemat-Petersen ordered the board to appear again.

“And I have a long list of all the dates and when you told us when that you’re going to eradicate the backlog. You’ve given us information. Your information contradicts itself because we did an analysis of what you have been telling us. I’ve consistently asked that you do not come to this committee to mislead us.”

DNA board deputy chair Raymond Sono said the current backlog stands at 81,291 while the ringfenced backlog includes 11,000 cases.

“Again, I do not have recourse of how many cases in there that has lapsed. They are in terms of complex cases 113, and so forth, because they are cases that are being delt with.”