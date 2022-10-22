D-Day has arrived for Ramaphosa’s Zondo Commission action plan

He was mandated by court to do so within four months of receiving the report on state capture.

CAPE TOWN - Saturday was D-Day for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his action plan for the implementation of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry recommendations to Parliament.

While the presidency says it would meet Saturday’s deadline, Parliament said it’s ready to consider the president’s submission.

Parliament’s legal advisors were working through the Zondo Commission report to determine where the legislature was found wanting and to introduce corrective measures.

But it would also have to consider an action plan from the president to implement the recommendations.

National Assembly (NA) secretary, Masibulele Xaso said it would be up to the president whether he wants to formally table and address parliament on his implementation plan.

“Once it’s here, the rules committee of the NA, will meet to consider how to handle the report and the way forward, and subsequent to that the joint rules committee will meet because most of those issues will affect both houses of parliament.”

The acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka said her office already established a team to closely monitor the implementation of the inquiry’s recommendations.