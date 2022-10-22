Crime expert says lack of confidence to blame for trust issues in police

He said this breakdown in trust could also be seen in the rise in police killings.

JOHANNESBURG - Crime expert at the Institute for Security Studies, Johan Burger, believed a lack of confidence was to blame for the breakdown in trust between communities and law enforcement.

Burger said this breakdown in trust could also be seen in the rise in police killings. This followed the murder of two Boksburg police officers last week.

Vusimuzi Batsha and Khotso Malahlela were ambushed while responding to a crime scene. The pair will be laid to rest this weekend.

Burger said there does not appear to be an end to the vicious cycle.

“This does not bode well for the future."

Burger called on National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, to get his house in order.

“As long as there's that attitude of hiding behind the blue wall of silence, we will not be able to rebuild public trust and confidence and we will go on sliding down that scale of losing the trust and the confidence of the public."