Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup

Rafiq Wagiet | South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won.

Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, South Africa have been drawn in group G, alongside South American powerhouse Argentina and European giants Italy and Sweden.

Sweden who are currently number two on FIFA's rankings, were runners-up in 2003, while Italy reached the quarterfinal stage on two occasions.

Earlier this year, coach Desiree Ellis guided Banyana Banyana to their maiden continental triumph, with a 2-1 win over Morocco in the final, but the task gets even tougher for Ellis and her ladies as they now chase the biggest crown of them all at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Fellow Africans, Morocco also have a tough draw in Group H alongside Germany, Colombia and South Korea.

Australia and New Zealand will host the tournament from Thu, 20 Jul 2023 – Sun, 20 Aug 2023.

Next year’s tournament will be the first to be co-hosted by two nations from different Confederations, and the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams.

The draw produced many other exciting outcomes, with host Nations New Zealand and Australia featuring in groups A and B respectively.

In Group A, the New Zealand were drawn to play 1995 Champions Norway, debutants Philippines and Switzerland.

Current champions, USA have been drawn against Vietnam and Netherlands, with the group completed by one of the intercontinental playoff winners (Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal), taking place in February 2023.

Following the draw, fans who are keen to secure their seat to watch South Africa in action at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be able to buy single match tickets which go on sale from 25 October.

See full draw below:

GROUP A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

GROUP B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria. Canada

GROUP C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

GROUP D: England, Group B playoff (Chile, Haiti or Senegal), Denmark, China

GROUP E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A playoff (Cameroon, Portugal or Thailand)

GROUP F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff (Chinese Taipei, Panama, Papua New Guinea or Paraguay)

GROUP G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

GROUP H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

