Transnet: Force majeure declaration being lifted following end of strike

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet says its declaration of a force majeure is being lifted following the end of this month's wage strike.

Unions Untu and Satawu had brought operations at ports including Cape Town and Durban to a standstill.

This affected the parastatal's ability to fulfill its contractual obligations.

But the unions have now accepted Transnet's offer and workers have returned to their posts.

Transnet says it's now implementing recovery plans to stabilise operational performance.