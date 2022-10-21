Tardy SSA vetting impacting Public Protector's office

The issue of security clearance has already been the subject of much testimony before Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - The pace of vetting by the State Security Agency (SSA) has again been raised in Parliament.

It’s for this reason, that a new board cannot be recommended for the SABC.

And the Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has also told the justice committee that this was impacting on the appointment and work of staff in that office, too.

The issue of security clearance has already been the subject of much testimony before Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry.

It’s been offered as a reason for why some staff were allegedly sidelined from sensitive investigations and others not appointed to top jobs.

Delivering her annual report to Parliament, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has also highlighted the impact of vetting delays on that office.

"We have found that the SSA has had a major backlog in the security clearance, which has actually affected our numbers in this regard, resulting in some of the employees having to be reassessed because of the time lapses."

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina has meanwhile come to Parliament’s defence for the delays in recommending a new board for the public broadcaster.

"To start a month earlier, we must consider that to avoid what has just happened now, that all the processes that Parliament was to undertake is done, but we are now stuck with SSA."

The SABC has been without a board for almost a week now.

Parliament has asked Deputy President David Mabuza to intervene in the vetting hold-up.