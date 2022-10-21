Southern Cape SAPS probe circumstances around murder of Mossel Bay woman (27)

A police report said Kirsty James was at work when the suspect entered the premises and stabbed her to death earlier in the week.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police on Friday said a 32-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Mossel Bay.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “She sustained several stab wounds and was transported to hospital by ambulance where she was declared dead on arrival.”

Spies added that the suspect appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court on the charge of murder on Thursday.

The matter was postponed to 31 October for a formal bail application.