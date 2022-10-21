Search for Bokgabo Poo's body parts leads to another body

Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was reported missing last week and so far only her arm and torso have been found. Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been charged with rape and murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A search for missing body parts has led to the discovery of another body in Wattville.

The community of Wattville is actively seeking Bokgabo Poo’s body parts following a plea from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

But that search has led police to another grisly discovery.

Gauteng police’s Dimakatso Sello: "The police are investigating an inquest docket following the discovery of the body of a man at a dam in Wattville on the 19th of October 2022. It is reported that the body was seen floating on the dam by community members, who then alerted the police."

Lesufi said that various police units, including search dogs, were out searching for Bokgabo’s body parts.