Rand Water and power suppliers come to agreement not to cut power

The water utility has struggled to pump water to three municipalities after Eskom implemented stage five and six load shedding last month – leaving some residents’ taps dry for days.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has secured an agreement with power suppliers not to cut their power in the future - due to the massive disservice it has caused Joburg recently.

Water experts say Johannesburg's water infrastructure is too old to keep up with the inconsistent situation - causing frequent pipe bursts.

However, Rand Water says they now have a plan to prevent this.

"As a result, we are not affected by Stage 6 load shedding. We often have challenges with tertiary pump stations but we have generators in place that are able to supply water to municipalities," said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.