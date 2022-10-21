NPA: Zuma’s daughter could be probed for alleged incitement of 2021 July unrest

This was revealed at a media briefing by the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal, Elaine Zungu, on Friday.

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma, could be the subject of investigations linked to the incitement of public violence during last year's July unrest.

The DPP in KZN was giving an update on some cases including high profile cases in the province.



When asked about Duduzile, Zungu said: “Still under investigation, as I said during the presentation, these matters are not easy to deal with and you do not deal with them overnight. There has to be sufficient evidence linking the accused to the commission of the offence and further than that when we look at that we also need to sure that there'll prospect of success when taking the matter to court.”

Duduzile shared inciting posts on her social media account during the time of the unrest and its believed it led to the protest against her father's imprisonment.

Zungu said there were ongoing investigations into the matter.

"All I can assure the members of the public and the media is that the investigations are continuing, the matter continues to be looked into by the prosecutors and the investigators. As you would have seen even with the WhatsApp group matters, the matters took long to be enrolled because of the amount of investigations which goes into these matters."

She also added that these investigations were guided by evidence and could not be enrolled overnight.