NPA pursues criminal case against Maties student du Toit for urinating incident

Theuns du Toit was expelled from the campus, after a social media video of him urinating on the belongings of fellow Huis Marais resident, Babalo Ndwayana, caused an outcry from both students and the broader public.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday confirmed a criminal case was being pursued against the Stellenbosch University student at the centre of a urination incident.

Theuns du Toit was expelled from the campus, after a social media video of him urinating on the belongings of fellow Huis Marais resident, Babalo Ndwayana, caused an outcry from both students and the broader public.

The campus investigated the matter internally, while Ndwayana also laid charges against du Toit at the Stellenbosch police station in June.

Following the urinating incident at Huis Marais in May, Ndwayana also opened cases of housebreaking, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria against du Toit.

ALSO READ:

In July, Stellenbosch University found du Toit guilty of contravening clauses of the campus’ disciplinary code for students.

The NPA has decided du Toit must be prosecuted for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.

However, the prosecuting authority has given instruction that the investigation into the matter be finalised before it’s placed on the court roll.

Du Toit’s lawyer, William Fullard, said they have not received communication regarding the case from the NPA or the investigating officer yet.

Stellenbosch University noted the NPA’s move, saying the rule of law must run its course and the campus will give its full cooperation to the relevant authorities.