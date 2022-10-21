NPA plans to reinstate charges against duo accused of robbing Esther Mahlangu

The case against Simon Skhosana and Jan Masilela has been struck off the roll at the Mdutjana Magistrate Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA in Mpumalanga says it will reinstate charges against the suspects accused of robbing renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu in March.

The 86-year-old artist was ambushed in her Siyabuswa home and was robbed of money and her firearm.

The case against Simon Skhosana and Jan Masilela was struck off the roll at the Mdutjana Magistrates Court.

The NPA says this is due to outstanding evidence from police.

"This does not take that the suspect in the matter has a case to answer, we still have a case to answer after getting all the outstanding investigation information from the police. The matter will be reinstated, and the accused will also face criminal charges," said spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.