Nasty C's Ivyson Tour set to fuse music and gaming

Nasty C will be incorporating music and gaming for the 'Ivyson Tour' with a lineup including some big names in Hip Hop

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning Hip Hop artist, Nasty C will continue his gaming tour titled the 'Ivyson Army Tour' on Saturday, 22 October at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

The event is set to begin at 12:00pm and end at 6:00pm and will cater to children from 12 and over with a designated area for adult. Music lovers and gamers-alike can look forward to an online tournament of Call of Duty kicking off in the morning, with the adults' portion of entertainment going well into the early evening.

Nasty C will share the stage with some of the Hip Hop game's hotest artists including household names such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Nadai Nakai, Blxckie, Emtee, amongst others.

The Ivyson Tour is one of the most prominent hip-hop youth tours in South Africa and the artist has held previous Ivyson Tours in Durban and Cape Town.

The tour mainly centers around the youth and hip-hop genre and aims to promote the culture, fashion, art, style, inclusivity of music.