Mzansi's reaction to Clement Manyathela's #CuffItChallenge

After interviewing media personality Thando Thabethe on Thursday, Manyathela decided to add a bit of zing to the #CuffItChallenge.

Clement Manyathela and Thando Thabethe. Picture credit: Twitter video
21 October 2022 15:29

JOHANNESBURG - Prepare yourself to laugh till your stomach hurts after what you're about to watch.

There has been a buzz on social media over the last couple of weeks about the #CuffItChallenge.

For radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela, however, it didn't go well, as Twitter users told him he definitely needs dance lessons.

After interviewing media personality Thando Thabethe on Thursday, Manyathela added a bit of zing and tried to do the #CuffItChallenge.

Manyathela's tweet on Twitter with the caption "Thank you @Thando_Thabethe for teaching me the #CuffItChallenge" left Mzansi cracking.

Clement was not given any mercy whatsoever while Thando Thabethe was praised for doing her best.

Manyathela is not the only one who needs dance lessons, another celebrity whose dancing skills have recently drawn attention is YouTuber Lasizwe.

