Mzansi's reaction to Clement Manyathela's #CuffItChallenge
After interviewing media personality Thando Thabethe on Thursday, Manyathela decided to add a bit of zing to the #CuffItChallenge.
JOHANNESBURG - Prepare yourself to laugh till your stomach hurts after what you're about to watch.
There has been a buzz on social media over the last couple of weeks about the #CuffItChallenge.
For radio and television broadcaster Clement Manyathela, however, it didn't go well, as Twitter users told him he definitely needs dance lessons.
[WATCH]702 (@Radio702) October 20, 2022
Not @Thando_Thabethe missing the hint of #JohnRobbie #TheCMShow #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/H1JZLR9EHh
Manyathela's tweet on Twitter with the caption "Thank you @Thando_Thabethe for teaching me the #CuffItChallenge" left Mzansi cracking.
I see what @Thando_Thabethe is doing. I just need someone to please, please explain to me what @TheRealClementM is doing. https://t.co/frCluae0eoIG/TikTok: @ramichuene (@ramichuene) October 20, 2022
Thank you @Thando_Thabethe for teaching me the #CuffItChallenge #TheCMShow pic.twitter.com/fwAVSl6DihClement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) October 20, 2022