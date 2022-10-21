Motsoaledi: Electoral Amendment Bill not aimed at complete electoral reform

The bill, passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, will make it possible for independent candidates to stand in the next provincial and national elections, but civil society groups and many opposition parties said that the odds would be stacked against such candidates.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the Electoral Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly on Thursday was not aimed at complete electoral reform.

He said that many of those who had objected to it were conflating issues.

Motsoaledi said that the Constitutional Court had not required government to change its electoral system to a constituency-based one.

"They knew what they were doing when they said we must make this correction in 24 months, and they were not including all these things that people are demanding here," the minister said.

The African National Congress (ANC) was supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in passing the bill, which has rejected civil society calls for greater reform.

EFF MP Thapelo Mogale: "We reject with contempt these non-sensical letters sent by organisations of stooges and puppets such as Right2Know, Rivonia Cycle, Helen Suzman Foundation, My Vote Counts, and all these fake organisations which do not have any constituencies."

Parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said that they hoped to push for further amendments when the bill was considered by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).