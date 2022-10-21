Manamela: Dept not keeping NSF report under wraps for malicious intentions

Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela said that they had no 'ill intentions' for keeping a report on possible corruption at the National Skills Fund under wraps.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela said that they had no “ill intentions” for keeping a report on possible corruption at the National Skills Fund under wraps.

Manamela told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa on Thursday that the department was not sweeping anything under the carpet.

Scopa had earlier rejected Minister Blade Nzimande’s request to keep the report confidential to allow those implicated a chance to reply.

The report into the National Skills Fund came after the Auditor-General found almost R5 billion of the entity’s funds were unaccounted for.

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela noted how concerns were raised in the public about the report not being released but he said that the department was not trying to shield those implicated.

"We want to place on the record that there’s no intention, either on part of the minister or department, to keep the report under wraps for malicious intentions."

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa called for greater transparency.

"So I’m just encouraging that let's inspire public confidence with transparency," Hlengwa said.

The SIU told Scopa that investigators had observed non-compliance in several NSF projects.