Man accused of raping his niece (2) to appear in court

The 27-year-old suspect will make his second appearance later on Friday when the court hears his bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of raping his two-year-old niece is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was arrested in Soshanguve last month after the child's mother reported the incident.

The Pretoria North Magistrates Court will hear a formal bail application for the 27-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted his niece last month.

The child has since been put on heavy medication.

The EFF in Tshwane protested outside the court during an earlier appearance.

It’s calling for the arrest of family members who have apparently taken sides with the accused.