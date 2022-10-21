Life Esidimeni inquest: Some patients were missing medical records - Manamela

Former director of mental health in Gauteng, Makgabo Manamela, explained that the missing documents made it difficult to administer the correct medication to patients.

Manamela told the Life Esidimeni inquest that this was one of the major challenges the department encountered following the project.

Other issues included food and bed capacity shortages.

Manamela added that the missing documents made it difficult to administer the correct medication to patients.

"The first institution or facility to report the challenges of records was Weskoppies Hospital. That's when I took it further with Life Esidimeni and also when the NGOs reported that they don't have records, especially to check the level of some treatment," Manamela said.

Following the transfer project, 144 mental health patients died.

Some are believed to have died from hunger and dehydration.

The inquest, sitting at the Pretoria High Court, will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy.