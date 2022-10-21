KZN NPA: There are only 5 murder case dockets linked to July unrest

The director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Zungu said most of the murder cases linked to the July 2021 unrest were from the Phoenix area, north of Durban.

JOHANENSBURG - The State on Friday said there were only five case dockets of murder linked to the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.



The director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Zungu said most of the murder cases linked to the July unrest were from the Phoenix area, north of Durban, but some cases could not be prosecuted due a various outstanding issues including lack of evidence and witnesses pulling out.

More than 30 people were killed in the Phoenix area alone during the week of the July 2021 unrest in the province.

ALSO READ:

But, to date, only five cases linked with the violence are currently in the court system.

Zungu said: “Of the eight dockets received this is what has taken place. In two of the matters, no prosecution has taken place yet due to insufficient evidence. One case was withdrawn in court as the witness could no longer be traced. Five of these cases are on the court roll, two at high court, two on the regional court roll.”

Zungu said more cases were brought to them but they could not prosecute due various reasons.

“In July/August 2022, a further 60 dockets were received by this office for decision. We have declined to prosecute in 50 of these matters as case dockets have been referred for inquest and 16 matters were referred to police for investigations. Some of the matters still require post-mortem reports and video footage.”

Three of the matters are set proceed with trial this year, while two are set for next year.

WATCH: 'It should never have happened' - Phoenix a year after the July riots