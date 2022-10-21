KZN ActionSA threatens action against eThekwini Municipality over water quality

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has threatened legal action against the eThekwini municipality over sewerage flows affecting beaches in the city.

DURBAN - ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has threatened legal action against the eThekwini municipality over sewerage flows affecting beaches in the city.

The sewerage, which at times flows into rivers, often leads to beach closures.

ActionSA warned the city to stop this crisis or face a court battle.

The party said that it has given the city two weeks to resolve all issues on Durban's beaches.

Some Durban beaches are still closed over water quality issues.

It appears that ActionSA, like some of the city’s residents, have had enough of the situation.

The party gave the metro two weeks to address water quality or face court action.

The party’s provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mcwango, said that this affects both tourists and residents alike.

"If you close beaches, it means that tourists can't come to Durban because most people will only talk about coming to swim. Currently, beaches are closed because of this contamination of water."

The eThekwini Municipality is yet to respond to ActionSA's statement.