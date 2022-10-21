Joburg City Guide: Five events to guarantee a boozy weekend

JOHANNESBURG – As October makes its way out, what better way to celebrate this month than Octoberfest-inspired events?

Here are five tipsy-guaranteed events to enjoy this weekend. Remember to drink responsibly and persons under the age of 18 are not allowed by law.

WHISKYSHOP MINI TASTING FESTIVAL

WhiskyShop will host their mini whisky tasting festival in Lonehill, Fourways on 21 October 2022.

Tag along to mini whisky festival, with more than 50 whiskies on show.

A ticket gets you a light snack, tasting glass, unlimited tastings and a bottle of water.

Booking essential, get your ticket here.

JOHANNESBURG IN YOUR POCKET AND MICROADVENTURE TOURS HOST #JACARANDAINYOURPOCKET2022

Johannesburg In Your Pocket and MicroAdventure Tours will host #JacarandaInYourPocket2022 on 22 October 2022.

The Tour of Jozi will feature the city’s finest jacaranda views accompanied by bubbly and a harvest table feast.

The experience costs R850 and includes bubbly, a cocktail (or non-alcoholic drink) and a sumptuous late lunch.

This year’s #jacarandainyourpocket2022 has teamed up with The Playground, City Sightseeing Bus, Radisson Red Rosebank, The Tyrwhitt, Veldskoen and Voco Rosebank.

Booking is essential. Secure your spot here.

THE BAKED MARKET

If alcohol is not your poison of choice there's an alternative.

The Baked Market, takes place at The Troyeville House, a heritage site located on the eastern side of inner-city Joburg.

The market will exhibit a number of stalls showcasing fashion, music, arts and crafts, food and theatre.

As the event enters the evening, Baked Shakespeare takes over with an irreverent version of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

Get your ticket here.

PICK N PAY WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival offers a jam-packed weekend at Wanderers Club Cricket Fields, Illovo Sandton on 22 and 23 October 2022.

The lifestyle event will spotlight South African Wines from 40-plus award-winning producers.

A delicious variety of food from the Pick n Pay Food Lane will be accompanied by an amazing artist lineup like Itu Sings, Dan Vee and Tebogo Louw.

Each ticket price guarantees you 20 wine-tasting tokens, the event is a no-cash-zone.

Tickets are available through Webtickets.

FRIEND’S BEERFEST

October has been long associated with the appreciation of beer. Inspired by Octoberfest, Friends at Kimiad will host local and international beer tastings on 22 October 2022.

The event will be held at Moreleta Park, Pretoria and will include a sampling of brewing kits on the stunning Kimiad Golf Course.

Get your tickets here.