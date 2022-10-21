Joburg Al Jama-Ah: Our coalition will work in the absence of DA

The troika consists of the mayoral position, the council speaker and the council chief whip.

JOHANNESBURG - Al Jama-Ah leader in Joburg Thapelo Amad said on Friday the coalition government of Johannesburg would only work if the Democratic Alliance (DA) held no chairs in the coalition troika government.

The troika consists of the mayoral position, the council speaker and the council chief whip.

Tyrell Meyers, who was the last DA member in the troika, was ousted as chief whip through a motion of no confidence on Thursday, 20 October.

Amad, who is now the newly-appointed MMC for development planning in Joburg, said he was relieved to see the DA had been stripped of all three major chairs in the Joburg council.

“The DA has not created an agile environment for us to have constructive engagement, because the MO [modus operandi] of the DA is to play politics of the other.”

The Al Jama-ah member said the new administration of Joburg was fair and would look to appointing a member of an opposition party in the now vacant office of chief whip.

“We are willing to reach that compromise and I can assure you now that there are parties in the opposition we are engaging, so that our government is not destabilised.”

He said the coalition government was stronger than it had ever been and was certain that it will stay that way.