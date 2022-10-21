JHB EFF: Helen Zillle to blame for DA's looming collapse in Gauteng's top metros

The DA lost power to the ANC in Joburg last month and faced another motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Joburg Friday said Helen Zille was to blame for the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s looming collapse in Gauteng’s top metros.

The EFF said it was tired of being disrespected by DA federal council chair Zille and the party’s national leadership.

The acting secretary of the EFF caucus in Joburg Moshe Mphahlele said there was no tension with the DA caucus.

“The attitude of Helen Zille is the one which is a problem for the DA. I hope as the DA, they realise that Helen Zille is a problem. So, they are still going to be removed from all municipalities because of that attitude.”

He said the DA will pay for Zille’s actions: “As the EFF, we have given the DA votes without expectation and they keep on insulting us.”

He added that the DA had been insulting them, even after they sided with the party in some metros.