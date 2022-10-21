Jacob Zuma to address SA on corruption trial and his future plans

Former President Jacob Zuma is on Friday expected to hold a public address on several issues, including the corruption trial against him.

The embattled former statesman is in high spirits after recently completing his 15-month sentence on contempt of court charges.

The spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said that Zuma would also speak on his ambitions to be elected as the African National Congress (ANC)'s national chairperson in December.

Manyi said that Friday’s planned address by Zuma was part of fulfilling his promise to reveal “political motives” in the corruption case against him.

"He will put it into perspective as to why all of a sudden he was at the penthouse when this was happening in KZN. He was not even part of the national Cabinet that did this procurement."

Zuma has recently put his hand up to be elected as the ANC's national chairperson at the party’s elective conference in December.

Manyi said South Africans could expect to hear more from Zuma in this regard.

Zuma’s address on Friday coincides with the delivery of a ruling in the corruption case against him and French arms company, Thales.