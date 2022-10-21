Health Dept aiming to exempt more hospitals from power cuts

Following intervention from the department, Eskom has now exempted 72 healthcare facilities in the country from the rolling power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The National Health department says it’s aiming to get more hospitals exempted from power cuts, particularly in the Northern Cape and North West.

Only one hospital in the Northern Cape is protected from power cuts, while no healthcare facility in the North West is exempt from the rolling power cuts.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that they’d provided Eskom with a list of 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from power cuts on a phased approach.

"Sixty-seven percent are supplied directly by municipalities while Eskom supplies the remaining 33%. The preliminary network analysis impacted we feel that 28 hospitals in various provinces can be excluded from load shedding by building new infrastructure at the estimated cost of R100 million."

Seven hospitals in the Eastern Cape have been buffered against the rolling power cuts, four in Mpumalanga and 10 in Limpopo.