Good Party’s Lloyd Philips elected as the Joburg Council's new chair of chairs

Philips beat ActionSA councillor Nobuhle Mthembu by 137 votes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Good Party's Lloyd Philips has been elected as the new chair of the Committee of Chairpersons in the Johannesburg council.

Philips beat ActionSA councillor Nobuhle Mthembu by 137 votes.

After the Congress of the People's Colleen Makhubele was elected speaker of the Joburg council, the office of chair of chairs was left vacant, prompting political parties to gather at the council chambers in Braamfontein earlier on Friday to elect a new candidate.