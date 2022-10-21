Giraffe that trampled toddler at KZN game park euthanised

The little girl and her mother were trampled by the animal at the Kuleni Game Park on Wednesday and the mother remains in critical condition in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - The giraffe that trampled a 16-month-old toddler to death at a luxury lodge in KwaZulu-Natal has been put down.

The little girl and her mother were trampled by the animal at the Kuleni Game Park on Wednesday and the mother remains in critical condition in hospital.

It’s believed that the giraffe may have been protecting her calf, which could have sparked protective behaviour.

Carina Crayton from the Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation explained why the giraffe mother had to be put down.

"In tragic situations like this, the animal is almost always euthanised. This is because of the mandate to protect human life. Most of the time, the animal is euthanised during the attack to try and protect those involved."

The NSPCA’s Keshiv Nair: "Factors such as a calf possibly being near or simply being too close may have triggered the giraffe to act out. The NSPCA has reiterated time and time again that wild animals belong in the wild and should not be interfered with for luxury or leisure purposes."

The reserve has yet to comment on the tragedy.