Gauteng residents won’t see day zero scenario amid water crisis, says Rand Water

Rand water gave an update the public on its water supply constraints as some household and businesses continue to battle water shedding under stage 2 restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai said at a media briefing on Friday that Gauteng residents would not see a day zero scenario in the areas it supplies.

During the briefing, Mosai assured residents that the utility's pumping enough water to the 18 municipalities it services including Joburg, Tshwane and Ekhurhuleni adding that there was enough water to go around.

“We cannot act when the resource is completely depleted and start doing something about it. So we are doing this not because we don’t have water, but we are saying we need to distribute it, conserve it and use it wisely if we practice sound water conservation matters.”

However, Mosai said the decaying infrastructure in the municipalities was hindering the delivery of this basic human need.

“I don’t think at municipal level, because of the financial challenges we have, they are budgeting enough to fix leaks and invest in infrastructure. So, selfishly as a water practitioner, I want to see more budgets and more allocations that go to fixing leaks at that level.”