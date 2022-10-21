Gauteng residents say water crisis not being taken seriously enough

Rand Water recently implemented stage 2 water restrictions in six municipalities it supplies to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a complete system crash.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been at least three weeks since Rand Water announced stage 2 water restrictions in parts of Gauteng and some citizens are still having to queue outside for water tankers and baths in the middle of the night, while announcements that reservoir levels are critically low keep rolling in.

Areas supplied by the Eikenhof system - Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill - have experienced low to no water pressure, leaving residents helpless about the seemingly never-ending crisis.

Rand Water is the bulk supplier to Johannesburg Water, and it choked supplies to the Eikenhof pumping station, causing a general system failure.

This left areas like Sophiatown with no water at all.

Residents can be seen carrying buckets and bottles as they wait anxiously for water tankers.

"Imagine coming back from work after a long day and you have to stand in a queue not to buy food but water. A lot of people are taking a lot longer at the water trucks than they should be and so in the Sophiatown area I've seen a few fights break out because one person was literally filling up drums."

While residents scramble for water, many say the supply is not nearly enough to help their households.

"For the past couple of days, we have literally had to take baths in bowls. There are points where you are just like maybe I should just take baby wipes because you have to choose between taking a bath and cooking. You have to choose between cooking and using the toilet. It's a point where we say OK, we don't flush the toilet unless you are doing number 2."

She said that residents continued to receive messages from their councillor to use less water but what is less than nothing?

Residents say this failure to supply basic human needs is not yet being taken seriously enough.