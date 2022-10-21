Frustrated residents question Rand Water's explanation for Gauteng water crisis

A message from Rand Water indicates that it is already throttling water supply in Johannesburg by 30%, saying residents are 'using too much'. But residents have fired back, arguing that the dams are almost full and asking who really is to blame.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Westbury, Hursthill, Coronationville, Northcliff and 12 other suburbs have joined a growing number of people questioning Rand Water's explanation about the water crisis in Gauteng.

Government officials have promised that the current water shortage will be resolved within the next few days.

This, however, is cold comfort for residents and businesses who have had to rely on buckets and containers to collect water for at least three weeks.

A message from Rand Water indicates that it is already throttling water supply in Johannesburg by 30%, saying residents are "using too much".

But residents have fired back, arguing that the dams are almost full and asking who really is to blame.

"Our water bills aren't going down. We are paying for the utility. So what are we paying for? We are paying to get into our cars and go and collect water," one resident said.

There is no end in sight for thousands of parched Johannesburg households, some of whom have been without reliable water for three weeks or more after neither city authorities nor the national government could provide answers about the way forward.

Residents, who have told Eyewitness News of how they’ve had to ration their water supply between cooking or bathing, are wondering why neither the Johannesburg municipality nor Johannesburg Water is taking responsibility for this crisis.

"We saw it in Cape Town, we saw it here a couple of years ago but we're acting like it's a completely new thing and that's not fair. So they knew that this was coming. For it to be this bad is a whole different situation. It's as if they've been caught by surprise," the resident added.

In an attempt to prevent the water system from collapsing, Rand Water took full control of flow management at its reservoirs in Gauteng because it could not rely on residents to reduce water usage by themselves.

But with the Vaal Dam more than 90% full, residents are questioning who is actually at fault for the taps running dry.