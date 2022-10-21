Ethiopian peace talks to take place in South Africa, African Union confirms

There’s been growing international calls from the United States, European Union and the African Union for a halt to the escalating violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Union Commission and the Ethiopian government confirmed on Friday that the Ethiopian peace talks will take place in South Africa next week.

The Ethiopian government said this week it would participate in negotiations in South Africa organised by the African Union.

The African Union and the Ethiopian government said the peace talks on the nearly two-year-old war in northern Ethiopia would start in South Africa on Monday.

The Ethiopian government said it had reconfirmed its commitment to participate in the peace talks.

The government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front leaders had agreed to join talks earlier this month.

The talks will be mediated by African Union envoy and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, South Africa's former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the meantime, fighting has escalated and the United Nations this week said that the situation was spiralling out of control and inflicting an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians.

The United Nations Human Rights office also received reports of civilian casualties due to air and artillery strikes.

Tigray and millions of people are virtually cut off from the outside world, facing dire shortages of fuel, food and medicines and lacking basic services.