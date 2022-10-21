Economy would've grown in excess of 2% were it not for load shedding - Kganyago

Governor Kganyago says the country was set to see more than 2% growth this year - but this hasn't happened because of load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom announcing that Stage 3 load shedding will continue until further notice, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that there needs to be change to the overall situation very soon.

Economists say growth will be seriously dented this year as the country has been hit by its longest-ever period of load shedding.

"We expect the economy this year to grow by 1.9% that means that if we didn't have the load shedding we would have grown in excess of 2%, closer to 2.5% so the structural issues are real and we have got to deal with them, we must stop talking and execute."