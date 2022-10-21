DA's Meyers ousted a Joburg council chief whip

Tyrell Meyers was booted at the council's 11th extra-ordinary meeting on Thursday, which was tabled by the African National Congress (ANC) caucus and supported by minority parties in the coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democaratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg has lost three major chairs in council over past three months.

This comes as the party's Tyrell Meyers was removed from the chief whip position through a motion of no confidence.

Tyrell Meyers was booted at the council's 11th extra-ordinary meeting on Thursday, which was tabled by the African National Congress (ANC) caucus and supported by minority parties in the coalition.

Yet another DA member has been ousted from high office in the Joburg council through a motion of no confidence.

Meyers, who was the council chief whip for 11 months, was voted out by 135 votes.

In August, the DA's Vasco da Gama was ousted as council Speaker, followed by Mpho Phalatse's forced exit a month later.

Minority parties in the coalition government covet the position and supported the motion against Meyers.

The Joburg mayor, Dada Morero, has mentioned on several occasions that minority parties need to be given major chairs in council in order for the coalition to work.