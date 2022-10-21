CT police urge vigilance with making purchases via social media

Cape Town police have urged social media shoppers to be extra careful when dealing with potential customers, especially in Nyanga and surrounds.

CAPE TOWN - It seems that selling anything online can be risky business these days.

Officers have arrested yet another suspect linked to an ambush in which an online seller was lured to Browns Farm, Philippi, and robbed.

Three other suspects involved remain at large.

Earlier this month, six suspects between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old, were arrested by Nyanga police following a similar attempted robbery.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said that this appeared to be a growing trend.

"On the 12th of October, six suspects between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested by Nyanga police following an attempted robbery in September. Three other suspects were arrested for a similar robbery."