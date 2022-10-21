Costau hopes Godongwana announces debt relief package for Eskom in MTBS

Cosatu is looking for a favourable outlook on the public sector wage bill from Godongwana. The union also wants more unemployed people to be accommodated in the Presidential Employment Stimulus.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu says it is hoping that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announces a debt relief package for Eskom in his medium-term budget.

Godongwana will deliver the much-anticipated speech in Parliament next week.

All eyes are on the minister to announce relief measures amid the rising cost of living and record unemployment.

Cosatu is looking for a favourable outlook on the public sector wage bill from Godongwana.

The union also wants more unemployed people to be accommodated in the Presidential Employment Stimulus.

Eskom’s R400 billion debt is also expected to be high up on the minister’s agenda and the union is calling for the budget to include a turnaround plan for local government.