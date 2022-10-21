Botshabelo grade 12 pupil arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing teacher

Police said the learner was nabbed immediately after the incident on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 12 pupil has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his teacher at her residence in Botshabelo in the Free State.

The attack comes as the countdown begins to this year’s matric exams.

The Department of Basic Education’s Howard Ndaba said the teacher was known to go out of her way to help her learners.

“In fact, what we know is that the teacher has adopted this pupil academically. There was no sign of the pupil [being violent], he was a very good student and was performing well. The teacher was also a very good teacher so we were shocked to hear about this incident.”

The motive for the killing is still unknown.